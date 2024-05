Asian markets mostly stronger as traders eye US inflation

Most Asian markets rose Monday, tracking a bounce on Wall Street at the end of a painful week for investors, with eyes now on the upcoming release of key US inflation data. Sentiment took a blow last week after Federal Reserve officials warned they wanted more evidence that prices were being brought under control fuelled worries they might not cut interest rates this year.

That was compounded by figures suggesting the world's number one economy remained in rude health, despite borrowing costs being kept at two-decade highs. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both benefited Friday from figures showing one-year expectations for prices edged down slightly while consumer sentiment picked up. The positivity followed through to Asia, which was also boosted by news that profits at China's industrial companies rose in April, having dropped the month before.

However, investors were a little more cautious as they try to assess China's proposals to support the country's troubled property sector. Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta all rose, though there were some losses in Hong Kong, Manila and Wellington. Focus is now turning to the release on Friday of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

The reading comes after the consumer price index edged down in April, having come in above forecasts for each of the previous three months. Also coming up is the Fed's Beige Book on the state of the economy, which will be pored over for an idea about the bank's thinking on monetary policy. Oil prices extended last week's gains of more than one percent ahead of a key June 2 meeting of OPEC and other major producers, with expectations high that they will maintain output cuts.