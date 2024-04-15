The Bonitas Medical Fund has appointed Dr Themba Hadebe as its new Clinical Executive. As a qualified medical doctor, Dr Hadebe has over 12 years of experience in both the public and private healthcare sectors, where he has served as a medical officer and private practitioner.

He also strategically managed and led numerous health and wellness portfolios at the Netcare Group, where he held a medical advisory role. Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas, said Dr Hadebe’s wealth of knowledge and experience in the areas of health and wellness would make him a significant asset to the team. “We are delighted to have Dr Hadebe join our management team,” Callakoppen said.

“His patient-centred and value-based approach to healthcare means he will be invaluable to the Fund in our mission to optimise the quality of life and health of our members.” Dr Hadebe obtained his medical degree at the University of Stellenbosch. He also holds postgraduate qualifications in Occupational Health, Global Health as well as Business Studies. Bonitas currently has 227,000 members on its medical aid scheme across South Africa and claims to have strong solvency levels, with reserves having increased to R8.8 billion by the end of 2022, a feat reportedly not matched by any other open scheme.