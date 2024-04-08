Former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has opened three medical practices since quitting politics eight months ago

Dr Mpho Phalatse, the former Johannesburg Mayor who resigned as a Democratic Alliance councillor last August, said that she was excited to announce that she had expanded her medical practices in Johannesburg. The former DA councillor in the City of Johannesburg said on X (formerly Twitter) that she expanded her GP practice to three Joburg hospitals:

Johannesburg Surgical Hospital Netcare Sunninghill Hospital Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

Picture: Mpho Phalatse X page I choose medicine over politics In August, Phalatse decided to step away from politics as a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in the City of Johannesburg. She said that she wants to focus on saving lives and focus on her medical career as a doctor. Phalatse said the decision was made after months of introspection, but she said she was not resigning as a member of the DA, nor was it an end to her political career.

She said there were too many council meetings, which made it impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising one or the other". "I have, throughout my career, never compromised on doing quality work, and I am concerned that faced with a choice between my council responsibilities and medical career, I am inclined to choose to save a life. "It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation as a councillor with effect from September 30, 2023," she said.