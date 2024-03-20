KZN business celebrates 35 years despite challenges

Bigfoot Express Freight founded by Sun and Rina Moodley, recently celebrated 35 years on February 28, 2024. The company which was started in 1989 is a national and cross border road express freight business.

In the 35 years that it has been running, the company has employed 510 people across their various African divisions. Bigfoot Express Freight has a presence in both South Africa and other other Southern African countries, with 11 domestic branches across the country and five branches across SADC regions. Sun Moodley, who is 70-years-old, started his working career helping out at a grocery shop that his parents used to run.

He would assist his mom in the shop, as his father worked. He would later go on to work for a estate agent and then a large paint manufacturer. Moodley started his entrepreneurial journey by pursuing a fried chicken business. Although the fried chicken business was extremely successful, his appetite for entrepreneurship got the better of him and started producing “sorghum beer”.

All of his previous entrepreneurial ventures prompted his interest in transport and logistics, hence the birth of Bigfoot Express Freight. Despite the challenges that he faced, including the Covid-10 lockdown and looting, Moodley has rebuilt his business with hard work and a great team by his side. Moodley, a proud KZN entrepreneur, said that Bigfoot Express Freight, as a company, prioritises social responsibility and has a dual pronged approach centred on both their inner values and a caring culture.

“We place a significant emphasis on staff value and extending our care to their immediate families,” he said. “Additionally, our commitment to continuous economic growth plays a pivotal role in assisting with unemployment challenges within our community.” One of the ways that the company is giving to the community is through their internship programme that they offer on an annual basis.