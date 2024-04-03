Preparing for the worst: Three telltale signs that your job could be at risk

Are you concerned about job security? With South Africa’s unemployment rates still high, it can be difficult to predict whether you will be able to maintain your work. Recognising signs that your position may be under peril is critical for proactive career management.

According to The Small Business Blog, the top three signals that an employee may be about to be dismissed are as follows: Decreased digital interaction with leaders A dramatic decline in engagement with leadership may indicate danger. With the advent of remote work and digital collaboration tools like as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, you must be aware of this on both digital and physical channels. If you observe fewer direct messages or meeting invites from your superiors, it might mean that you are being phased out gradually.

In today's digital world, low participation on these channels might be an early indicator of impending termination. Increased automation of job tasks The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology has altered several sectors, resulting in the automation of mundane operations and procedures. If you see a rise in the automation of your work responsibilities, such as the introduction of new software or systems meant to speed processes that were previously done manually, it might indicate that your position is being re-evaluated or phased out.

While automation can increase productivity, it is critical to monitor how technology affects your job and actively seek chances to up-skill or adapt to other positions within the organisation. Increased scrutiny or micromanagement A sudden rise in scrutiny or micromanagement from superiors might also indicate that your employment is at jeopardy. If you find yourself being constantly scrutinised, exposed to regular performance appraisals, or receiving an excessive quantity of feedback, it may suggest that your bosses are seeking for grounds to terminate your job.