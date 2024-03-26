SA woman wins a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a one-year contract to deliver packages

In a new partnership involving The Courier Guy, Hollard’s Commercial Transport Academy (CTA), and Mercedes-Benz Commercial division, Nomathemba Selesho has been awarded a one-year contract to provide first and last mile services in and around Johannesburg. Selesho will be joining The Courier Guy's Johannesburg truck fleet, starting from March. She will be delivering packages to customers using her brand-new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, adorned in the iconic colours of The Courier Guy.

Chief Operating Officer at The Courier Guy Craig Pitchers said: “Nomathemba has spent time at our operation already to understand our business in depth, as well as the technologies that we use and how we engage with our customers.” According to Pitchers, the decision to award her a route in collaboration with the CTA and Mercedes-Benz speaks to the vision of the brand in regards to assisting and uplifting women. This opportunity has its roots in the CTA, which specialises in the training and upskilling women to drive trucks and other commercial vehicles.

“The CTA is responsible for these ladies’ development through various programmes. And when the opportunity arose we started engaging with The Courier Guy and we’re grateful for this opportunity afforded to Nomathemba to develop her business,” said Kas Govender, Executive Director: HR and Compliance at CTA. The CTA has been involved in the upskilling of commercial drivers for the sector since 2015 and has helped develop 563 commercial drivers to date, of which 431 are women. Candidates were invited to participate in the CTA’s Women Inspiring Women in Logistics Programme, and shortlisted from there.

From there, Selesho emerged as the final candidate. Now, she has the opportunity for long-term personal and professional growth by working with one of South Africa's leading brands. “And as The Courier Guy expands, those opportunities will present themselves to her to expand her business,” Pitchers said. Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services said that this initiative is in line with their Enterprise Development Programme and a significant step towards supporting entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality in business.

“With our partners we have taken a significant step towards supporting the growth and success of female entrepreneurs and we look forward to seeing the impact of this initiative in the years to come” Hoffman said. Selesho, who hails from Ekangala in Bronkhorstspruit and is married with two children of her own, expressed her joy, saying, "Winning the Mercedes-Benz van is truly a dream come true for me. I have never won anything in my life, and I feel incredibly proud and excited." “I think what they have given me is an opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to all the stakeholders; I am so grateful and humbled. I am hoping by the time the 12 months ends I am going to have more vehicles and my business can extend from there,” Selesho said.

“I am looking forward to growth in the courier industry, a long-term relationship with The Courier Guy and growing my fleet with them.” Selesho will have an opportunity to renew her contract after a year and to keep growing her business while driving the first Mercedes-Benz van in The Courier Guy fleet. “We look forward to seeing how the next 12 months unfold and the success that Nomathemba will bring to herself as well as The Courier Guy. We wish her all the best,” Pitchers concluded.