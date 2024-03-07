Seven tips to help you find a job while you are studying

Juggling academic obligations while studying at university and planning for their future can can leave graduates struggling to find employment. But all is not lost – with some preparation, and luck, you could land a job fresh out of the lecture hall.

According to the employment website Indeed, college is an excellent opportunity to gain life skills. It’s also a time when you’re surrounded by resources and people eager to help you to succeed. “As a college student, taking career advice can help you feel more equipped on graduating. It can also help you become more confident in your skills and ensure you have chosen the right field, as well as guide you towards making helpful career decisions,’’ Indeed says. Here are seven tips from the job portal to make it easier to find a job as a graduate:

Get an early start Start exploring possibilities before you graduate. This may involve volunteering to gain experience that will look fantastic on your CV. Keep your skills up-to-date

When applying for a job or internship you’ll be competing with other candidates, so it’s critical to keep your skills current. This includes keeping up with technology and industry trends to help you to stand out from other applicants. Stay on top of changes in your sphere by conducting online research, reading professional journals, or visiting the library.

Stay focused It is critical to maintain focus on your work objectives and desires. Allow your past experiences to teach, lead, and drive you forward. Your mistakes might supply you with vital experience and information that will help you when you are confronted with similar situations in the future. If you find yourself in depressing circumstances, such as a difficult job or under harsh management, focus on the advantages. Recognise that these experiences may transform you into a more hard-working employee.

You can add this to your CV: that you endured and overcome adverse circumstances while still performing at your best. Strive for excellence and stay motivated It is critical to strive to be the best you can. Recognise your flaws and have faith in yourself and your talents.

This can help you to focus on your goals while also allowing you to develop in your job. Aiming for perfection can lead to success. Use your institution’s career services Make use of your institution’s career services before graduating to help you to get a head start on your career. This campus resource will assist you with everything from writing a CV to finding work.

Career services at your institution can help connect you with alumni in your profession. These services should be covered by your tuition. Build your network Engage with your school’s instructors, graduates, and other useful contacts in your profession during your academic experience.

Networking is an excellent approach to learn from other working professionals who have gone through the same experience. Contacts you build can also function as references or alert you to crucial chances in your profession later on. Create your own opportunities Consider developing your own possibilities. You can, for example, start a blog, a photography business, or an online course to help you build expertise and abilities in your profession.