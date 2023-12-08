South Africa’s minimum wage might be increased in 2024

After issuing another call to interested parties to submit written views concerning proposed revisions to South Africa's national minimum wage in 2024, the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission stated that it is sitting with three ideas on the table. The NMW Commission has issued a report in the Government Gazette.

The report is to convey the Commission’s findings and recommendations on the yearly review of the national minimum wage, as well as to welcome written public comments. These are the three ideas presented in the report: Recommendation by the majority is Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 3%. Eight of the 12 commissioners propose that the national minimum wage increase by CPI plus 3%.

Recommendation by the Business Constituency is CPI. Recommendation by an independent expert is CPI plus 0.75%. “The CPI is a measure of the change in prices as paid by consumers for goods and services over time. In South Africa, the latest consumer price inflation as published by Statistics South Africa was 5.9% in October 2023, up from 5.4% in September 2023,” said the Department of Employment and Labour.