Wednesday, April 3, 2024

The world’s youngest billionaires are worth over R2 trillion

The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2024 list by Forbes ranks 25 of the world’s youngest billionaires between the ages of 19 and 33. Photo: Facebook

Published 6h ago

Share

At just 19 years old, Livia Voigt is worth an estimated $1.1 billion (R20.69 billion), according to Forbes.

Voigt’s billionaire status is thanks to her minority stake in WEG, an electrical equipment producer that her late grandfather founded.

The 19-year-old and her 26-year-old sister Dora Voigt de Assis are two of the seven new faces that can be found on The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2024 list by Forbes.

The list has 25 people that are 33 or younger and together they are worth $110 billion (R2.07 trillion). For the first time in 15 years, no self-made billionaires under the age of 30 are on the list.

According to Forbes, being a billionaire at a young age is rare as the average age of a billionaire is 66 while the oldest billionaire is 102.

Here is a look at the 25 of the youngest billionaires ranked from youngest to oldest.

1. Livia Voigt

Age: 19

Source of wealth: Industrial machinery

Net worth: $1.1 billion

2. Clemente Del Vecchio

Age: 19

Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

Net worth: $4.7 billion

3. Kim Jung-youn

Age: 20

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: $1.4 billion

4. Kevin David Lehmann

Age: 21

Source of wealth: Drugstores

Net worth: $3.3 billion

5. Kim Jung-min

Age: 22

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: $1.4 billion

6. Luca Del Vecchio

Age: 22

Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

Net worth: $4.7 billion

7. Remi Dassault

Age: 22

Source of wealth: Inherited

Net worth: $2.5 billion

8. Zahan Mistry

Age: 25

Source of wealth: Diversified

Net worth: $4.9 billion

9. Dora Voigt de Assis

Age: 26

Source of wealth: Industrial machinery

Net worth: $1.1 billion

10. Firoz Mistry

Age: 27

Source of wealth: Diversified

Net worth: $4.9 billion

11. Alexandra Andresen

Age: 27

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: $1.6 billion

12. Katharina Andresen

Age: 28

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: $1.7 billion

13. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Age: 28

Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

Net worth: $4.7 billion

14. Sophie Luise Fielmann

Age: 29

Source of wealth: Optometry

Net worth: 2.7 billion

15. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Age: 30

Source of wealth: Fish farming

Net worth: $4.2 billion

16. Stanley Tang

Age: 31

Source of wealth: DoorDash

Net worth: $1.2 billion

17. Palmer Luckey

Age: 31

Source of wealth: Virtual reality, defence technology,

Net worth: $2.3 billion

18. Michal Strnad

Age: 31

Source of wealth: Weapons

Net worth: $4.4 billion

19. Andy Fang

Age: 31

Source of wealth: DoorDash

Net worth: $1.2 billion

20. Ben Francis

Age: 31

Source of wealth: Gymshark

Net worth: $1.3 billion

21. Mark Mateschitz

Age: 31

Source of wealth: Red Bull

Net worth: $39.6 billion

22. Jonathan Kwok

Age: 32

Source of wealth: Real estate

Net worth: $2.4 billion

23. Shunsaku Sagami

Age: 33

Source of wealth: M&A Brokerage

Net worth: $1.9 billion

24. John Collison

Age: 33

Source of wealth: Stripe

Net worth: $7.2 billion

25. Evan Spiegel

Age: 33

Source of wealth: Snapchat

Net worth: $3.1 billion

IOL Business

Related Topics:

United StatesFinanceMoney MattersGamingInvesting