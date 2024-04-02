The world’s youngest billionaires are worth over R2 trillion

At just 19 years old, Livia Voigt is worth an estimated $1.1 billion (R20.69 billion), according to Forbes.
Voigt’s billionaire status is thanks to her minority stake in WEG, an electrical equipment producer that her late grandfather founded.
The 19-year-old and her 26-year-old sister Dora Voigt de Assis are two of the seven new faces that can be found on The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2024 list by Forbes.
The list has 25 people that are 33 or younger and together they are worth $110 billion (R2.07 trillion). For the first time in 15 years, no self-made billionaires under the age of 30 are on the list.
According to Forbes, being a billionaire at a young age is rare as the average age of a billionaire is 66 while the oldest billionaire is 102.
Here is a look at the 25 of the youngest billionaires ranked from youngest to oldest.
1. Livia Voigt
Age: 19
Source of wealth: Industrial machinery
Net worth: $1.1 billion
2. Clemente Del Vecchio
Age: 19
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: $4.7 billion
3. Kim Jung-youn
Age: 20
Source of wealth: Online gaming
Net worth: $1.4 billion
4. Kevin David Lehmann
Age: 21
Source of wealth: Drugstores
Net worth: $3.3 billion
5. Kim Jung-min
Age: 22
Source of wealth: Online gaming
Net worth: $1.4 billion
6. Luca Del Vecchio
Age: 22
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: $4.7 billion
7. Remi Dassault
Age: 22
Source of wealth: Inherited
Net worth: $2.5 billion
8. Zahan Mistry
Age: 25
Source of wealth: Diversified
Net worth: $4.9 billion
9. Dora Voigt de Assis
Age: 26
Source of wealth: Industrial machinery
Net worth: $1.1 billion
10. Firoz Mistry
Age: 27
Source of wealth: Diversified
Net worth: $4.9 billion
11. Alexandra Andresen
Age: 27
Source of wealth: Investments
Net worth: $1.6 billion
12. Katharina Andresen
Age: 28
Source of wealth: Investments
Net worth: $1.7 billion
13. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
Age: 28
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: $4.7 billion
14. Sophie Luise Fielmann
Age: 29
Source of wealth: Optometry
Net worth: 2.7 billion
15. Gustav Magnar Witzoe
Age: 30
Source of wealth: Fish farming
Net worth: $4.2 billion
16. Stanley Tang
Age: 31
Source of wealth: DoorDash
Net worth: $1.2 billion
17. Palmer Luckey
Age: 31
Source of wealth: Virtual reality, defence technology,
Net worth: $2.3 billion
18. Michal Strnad
Age: 31
Source of wealth: Weapons
Net worth: $4.4 billion
19. Andy Fang
Age: 31
Source of wealth: DoorDash
Net worth: $1.2 billion
20. Ben Francis
Age: 31
Source of wealth: Gymshark
Net worth: $1.3 billion
21. Mark Mateschitz
Age: 31
Source of wealth: Red Bull
Net worth: $39.6 billion
22. Jonathan Kwok
Age: 32
Source of wealth: Real estate
Net worth: $2.4 billion
23. Shunsaku Sagami
Age: 33
Source of wealth: M&A Brokerage
Net worth: $1.9 billion
24. John Collison
Age: 33
Source of wealth: Stripe
Net worth: $7.2 billion
25. Evan Spiegel
Age: 33
Source of wealth: Snapchat
Net worth: $3.1 billion
