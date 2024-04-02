The world’s youngest billionaires are worth over R2 trillion

Voigt’s billionaire status is thanks to her minority stake in WEG, an electrical equipment producer that her late grandfather founded.

At just 19 years old, Livia Voigt is worth an estimated $1.1 billion (R20.69 billion), according to Forbes.

The 19-year-old and her 26-year-old sister Dora Voigt de Assis are two of the seven new faces that can be found on The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2024 list by Forbes.

The list has 25 people that are 33 or younger and together they are worth $110 billion (R2.07 trillion). For the first time in 15 years, no self-made billionaires under the age of 30 are on the list.

According to Forbes, being a billionaire at a young age is rare as the average age of a billionaire is 66 while the oldest billionaire is 102.