This Joburg entrepreneur is giving away office space for 6 months to deserving start-ups

Entrepreneurial coach Telana Simpson is looking to give a start-up entrepreneur a leg up with free office space for six months in Johannesburg. Simpson started the onematchstick project, a programme that saw her conduct numerous trades as part of her quest to turn a single matchstick into offices.

"As the 'matchstick girl,' my journey has been a testament to the power of persistence and the potential that comes from the belief that anything is possible, and everything is negotiable” Simpson said. Inspiration Simpson told IOL News on Friday that she was inspired by another enterpreneur to start the campaign. “I heard about a Canadian, Kyle MacDonald, who was busy trading a red paperclip up into a house, and the idea just sparked something in me,” she said.

“I wanted to try it. And I had a box of matches on my desk, and at the time I was trying to start my coaching business from home, and I really needed an office.” “I also have a background and keen interest in start-ups, and thought that maybe other people trying to start businesses also needed office space. Hence onematchstick was started, where I decided I would try to turn a single matchstick into office space for myself, and to help startups get their businesses going,” she explained. After 13 trades, Simpson successfully secured 6 months of office space at Raizcorp in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Simpson’s mission Simpson said she has a passion for helping entrepreneurs and said that she was inspired by her community work, where she came across many people who were struggling to get a job. “I heard first hand the negative impact this has on their families (especially financially), and on their own psychological wellbeing. Currently I am supporting Mr G (name withheld) and encouraging and helping him to find work, and my heart just breaks with how difficult it is,” she added. “I have also been fortunate to be involved personally in start-ups from the very early stages, and to then coach entrepreneurs. From this experience, I have witnessed how these people manage to turn an idea into a business and create jobs”.

“I am just so inspired by them and this positive impact they have, and I applaud them, because it is these kinds of entrepreneurial people who will help to create more jobs in South Africa,” she explained. About the offices Simpson is calling on aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a supportive environment to kickstart their ventures to apply for the office space. The offices up for grabs in Sandton. Picture: Telana Simpson “Located within Raizcorp's facilities, the office space offers hot desking facilities, access to board rooms and meeting rooms, a shared kitchen, receptionist services, and essential amenities like printing, wifi facilities, and coffee,” Simpson described.

The offices up for grabs in Sandton. Picture: Telana Simpson Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to apply now for access to the onematchstick office and applications close on 5 April 2024. Criteria for applicants To be eligible for consideration, applicants must meet the following criteria: – Be a startup or in the first three years of starting a business

– Demonstrate a full-time commitment to their business venture – Have a genuine need for office space in Johannesburg to operate or expand their business – Be willing to participate in the selection process, including social media engagement, interviews, and a criminal/fraud record check for the top 10 finalists.

The selection process is expected to unfold in three stages: – Stage 1 (March 1 - April 5, 2024): Applicants are required to create a 2-minute video introducing themselves and their startup, explaining why they need the office space and how it will benefit their business. Submissions must be posted on social media, tagging Simpson and using the hashtags #riskandrise and #onematchstick.

– Stage 2 (April 15 - April 30, 2024): The top 10 finalists will undergo a criminal/fraud record check and participate in interviews on the Risk & Rise podcast. The public will vote for their favourite finalists. – Stage 3 (May 3 - May 10, 2024):