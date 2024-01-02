Three techniques you can use to become more productive at work this year

We all want to get more out of the work day. Wondering how you can be more productive? Here are three methods you can try at work to maximise your day. 1. The pomorodo technique

This is a time management system that was created by software expert Francesco Cirillo. According to this system, you break up your work/study sessions into several pomodoros or intervals, with breaks in between. Start by planning a task, then set about doing it. You are usually encouraged to work/study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break. After 4 pomodoros, you are supposed to take longer breaks, between 10 to 15 minutes. This method is touted as being one of the best because the brain reportedly absorbs and assimilates information during breaks, making it ideal for work or study.