Uber is looking for women drivers, and they are paying R2,000 for every sign up

Ride hailing app Uber is offering up to R2,000 to their drivers on the platform who refer women to sign up and earn a living on the app. For new men drivers, Uber is offering existing drivers just R1,000 as a referral.

Uber says if all criteria is met, it will pay R1,000 bonus to the new driver and the referrer. This could be doubled to R2,000 in the case of women drivers. In an email sent to e-hailing partners, Uber said: “Know someone who loves to drive. Refer her to us. If you refer women there's an extra R1,000 on top of your usual referral amount per successful recommendation,” the company said in an email to existing driver-partners which IOL has seen. Both Uber and their rival, Bolt, have been in a concerted drive to increase the number of women drivers on their platforms.

“We want to attract more women drivers to the Uber app,” said the email. Both Bolt and Uber have a women only feature on the app, which allows female riders to request female drivers specifically. On the Uber app, women drivers also have an option to only accept rides from other women only. How to qualify for R2,000 earnings The earnings can only be made to existing Uber driver-partners who can share their unique link to the potential drivers.

If the link is shared to a male driver, R1,000 will be paid, but if it is a woman driver, R2,000 will be paid after they meet certain unspecified criteria. “Here's a great earning opportunity for you both. Refer a female friend, once she has completed the required number of trips, R1,000 will land in your account and hers. “That means you'll get R1,000 on top of your usual referral reward!