You can now buy Apple products at Woolworths

If you are looking to upgrade your tech gadgets, then you can now purchase them from the Woolworths website. The company is now listing several tech products on their website.

This includes laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, smartphones and their accessories. Consumers can now purchase their electronics on their newly-launched electronics section called ‘WConnect’. Some of the brands that you can now choose from include Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Nokia, Hisense, Honor, Xiaomi, Vivo and Apple.

“Whether you’re a multitasking mogul or capturing your moments in stunning detail, we’ve got the perfect device to match your lifestyle,” Woolworths said. Woolworths said in an SMS to customers that it has also opened Apple kiosks in Menlyn Park and Sandton City stores. There is also an Apple kiosk in the Waterfront store in Cape Town. Discounts for consumers In the SMS, Woolworths also said that customers would be getting discounts for large purchases.

“Get R1,600 off when you purchase any Apple products for R10,000 or more and pay with your Woolies card in a single transaction before June 30.” The company is currently providing deals to consumers on Honor and Huawei handsets, with discounts of up to R500 until June 30, and R800 until July 31, respectively. WEdit stores Earlier this year, Woolworths said that it would be rolling out more of its WEdit stores and would be accelerating these openings.

The new stores are smaller than normal Woolworths storefronts and are placed in semi-urban areas. Woolworths Group CEO, Roy Bagattini said in April that the WEdit stores are about 10% to 15% the size of its normal stores. The hope is that the retailer can tap into new markets as it looks to grow its footprint in South Africa.