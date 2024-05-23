Young people should consider upskilling themselves so they can secure employment

A shortage of Information Technology skills in South Africa can be observed from the number of vacancies in the current job market, and with the current high unemployment rate, it makes sense for young people to upskill themselves to get a job. According to the Pnet Job Market Trends report for April 2024, employers are having a tough time filling vacancies in the Information Technology sector, with two of the five most in demand jobs in South Africa coming from the sector.

The trends report said IT jobs in business analysis and data analysis/data warehousing were among the most in demand. Other IT job positions that were hard to fill include: database design/development/administration; software development; systems analysis; technical/business architecture; and UX/GUI design. While there is a demand for Information Technology jobs, the unemployment rate in South Africa is high at 32.9% for Q12024.

According to StatsSA, 4.9 million young people aged 15 to 34, or 45,5% of this demographic, are currently unemployed. Young people can equip themselves with in-demand Information Technology skills to seek formal employment virtually anywhere in the world, or they can engage in remote “gig economy” work for international companies while staying in the country. According to Mvelo Hlophe, CEO at Zaio, young South Africans seem to think IT is a highly technical, white male-dominated sector with high barriers to entry.

However, the truth is that IT is a sector with opportunities for almost anyone as creatives, academics, marketers, business development specialists, and deeply technical geniuses can all find roles in IT. Hlophe said that young people do not need pure maths to work in IT, and you do not necessarily need a university degree. “You can upskill yourself through short courses, online training, boot camps and networking forums. Free and in-depth technical training is available online for those who care to look,” Hlophe said.

Young people should know that careers do not always follow a straight path. If you’re unsatisfied with your current career path, you can explore learning digital skills through online self-learning and transition into the dynamic IT sector. Hlophe recommends that young people look for a combination of foundational training and vendor certifications. Young people should enrich their knowledge by immersing themselves through news, online forums or events. LinkedIn is open to everyone and is an easy way to build a professional network or find mentors.