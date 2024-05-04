KZN’s Dube TradeZone enters second phase with R1.8 billion early investment

The successful industrial zone adjacent to King Shaka International Airport, north of Durban, is expanding into its second phase with the launch of the Dube TradeZone 2. This follows an early investment of R1.8 billion in the expansion project.

The first phase has already attracted R4.6 billion in investment, creating over 5,000 permanent jobs in the process. Dube TradeZone 2 was announced this week at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by members of national and provincial government as well as regional business leaders. Guests were given a preview of two factories currently under construction, which will see Yangtze Optical Africa Cable and HRMP Logistics joining the fray. Guests were given a preview of new sites currently under construction. Picture: Supplied / Dube TradePort Corporation. The expansion opens up an additional 45 hectares of industrial land, divided into 23 fully serviced sites and includes three Dube TradePort-owned warehouses. The new trade zone is targeting investors in the manufacturing and assembly as well as logistics sectors.

The Dube TradeZone 2 has so far attracted R1.8 billion in investment and is expected to create 600 jobs within five years. Siboniso Duma, MEC for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, highlighted the importance of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in South Africa. “As government we are focusing on SEZ for a good reason. They are designed for specific developmental purposes, to develop export-oriented industries, attract foreign direct investment and technology transfer and achieve the generation of employment opportunities,” Duma said.

“The SEZs stand to be an effective instrument to resolve the disturbing levels of inequality, poverty and unemployment, which are strongly marked by spatial, racial, class and gender factors. “In addition to job creation, SEZs are broadening the municipal revenue collection base to improve the quality of life in the municipal areas, as well as the quality of municipal services,” the MEC added. TradeZone 1 is currently occupied by 50 investors, including international companies such as Mahindra, Samsung, DHL and PepsiCo-Futurlife.