On the road to SPIEF: off-site session in South Africa finishes

On 27 March, The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum’s off-site session in Johannesburg has ended. The event was attended by more than 100 representatives of government authorities, major South African businesses and the media. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of those who died at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

“The Russia–Africa Business Dialogue is a traditional format that has been bringing together business and official circles from Africa and Russia at SPIEF since 2016,” said Alexey Valkov, Deputy CEO of the Roscongress Foundation and Director of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “Moreover, it is an excellent practical tool that allows us to expand areas of cooperation – both geographical and informational. We expect a wide representation of participants from African countries and South Africa, which will allow us to maintain the momentum in the development of our relations gained after the second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum,” Valkov said. The session focused on the advancement of business collaboration between Russia and South Africa. Energy, trade, and business experts examined trends in expanding market cooperation in light of global changes.

“Russia and South Africa maintain sustainable relations based on mutual respect and a desire for joint development. We are not only strengthening trade ties but also endeavouring to seek new mutually beneficial agreements aimed at developing our countries and strengthening logistical routes. Today, our goal is to continue expanding our partnership, supporting mutual sovereign development in various areas,” commented Oleg Savikov, Deputy Trade Representative to South Africa. “Russia has been a reliable partner of Africa for many years and will continue to play an important role in its energy development. Both sides are keen to build strong ties and partnerships. Russian companies, as global energy players, are eager to explore and invest in international markets, including Africa, offering the technological expertise needed to unlock its energy potential. Russia’s relationship with Africa, especially in the energy sector, is constantly growing. SPIEF serves as a platform to strengthen this cooperation and move towards a strategic partnership,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. Media registration will continue until 1 May on the official SPIEF website.

The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on 5–8 June 2024 in St. Petersburg. * The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of nationwide and international conventions; exhibitions; and business, public, youth, sporting, and cultural events. It was established in pursuance of a decision by the President of the Russian Federation. The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.