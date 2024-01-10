Parents forced to spend thousands on school uniforms, stationery ahead of new academic year

January is a financially difficult month for most people but parents of school-going children have it particularly hard as uniform and stationery costs climb into the thousands. Even if you are thrifty with your purchases and preserve as many clothing and stationery items from the previous year, the essentials listed on schools’ lists of required supplies will hurt your pockets.

This is exacerbated by the fact that some schools require uniform items that can only be purchased from their school shops or other specific suppliers, thus making it impossible to shop around for the best prices. One Durban mom managed to shorten her children’s stationery lists by leaving off items like dictionaries and calculators, but even then she has had to fork out R2,110 for her Grade 5 child’s supplies and R2,050 for her Grade 7’s stationery. And this will not even be all the stationery costs for the year.

“This list only includes one set of retractable wax crayons each, and a few pens and white board markers, all items that will probably need to be replenished before the end of the second term.” On top of this, she still needs to buy one pair of school shoes at a cost of R270, a few summer shirts – which cost R140,00 each at the school shop, and two pairs of white sports takkies at R200 each. “And this is not to forget the fact that in terms 3 and 4 they will need new winter shirts at R140 each, new school tracksuits (R535 each) as they have outgrown the ones they have, and socks that cost R60 a pair and can only be bought at their school shop as they are a custom style.”

A Cape Town mom shares how her Grade 3 daughter’s stationery for this year has cost her R1,818. “Two years ago, my son was at the same school so stationery was basically anywhere between R4,000 and R5,000 for both of them. Lucky for us, his high school supplies all his books and stationery.” Of course, depending on your school, the brands of items you buy, and the outlets you choose – or have to, purchase them from, costs will vary. But to give you an idea of stationery costs for different grade and schools across the country, IOL has compared a few lists (at random) on Waltons’ Back to School website:

GRADE 1 STATIONERY COSTS R1,185 – Middelburg Primary School, Mpumalanga R1,241 – Beaumont Primary School, Western Cape R1,551 – Durban North Primary, KZN

R2,385 – Laerskool Louis Trichardt, Limpopo R2,463 – Rosebank Primary School, Gauteng GRADE 4 STATIONERY COSTS R655 – Gonubie Primary School, Eastern Cape

R1,047 – Muizenberg Junior, Western Cape R1,345 – Seodin Primary School, Northern Cape R1,742 – Brackenhurst Primary School, Gauteng

R2,359 – Penzance Primary School, KZN GRADE 8 STATIONERY COSTS R789,60 – Nico Malan High School, Eastern Cape R1,785 – Bergvliet High School, Western Cape

R1,897 – Milner High School, North West R2,972 – Boksburg High School, Gauteng R3,017 – Durban High School, KZN

GRADE 12 STATIONERY COSTS R1,619 – Rustenberg Girls’ High, Western Cape R2,852 – Durban Girls’ High School, KZN R3,087 – Hoerskool Rustenburg, North West

R4,103 – Pretoria Girls’ High, Gauteng R4,983 – Westville Girls’ High, KZN SCHOOL UNIFORM COSTS In addition to stationery, parents also need to buy new school uniforms or replace items that no longer fit or are damaged or stained. Again, depending where you buy – and the brand or quality of item, the costs for these vary as per the figures below:

WHITE SHORT-SLEEVED SCHOOL SHIRTS (without badge) – Gem Schoolwear: R90 to R120 each – Woolworths: R199 to R249 (2-pack)

– PEP: R22,99 to R84,99 each or R69,99 to R149,99 (2-pack) BOYS’ LACE UP SCHOOL SHOES – Gem Schoolwear: R280 to R410 a pair

– Woolworths: R199 to R399 a pair – PEP: R59,99 to R269,99 a pair GIRLS’ SCHOOL SHOES

– Gem Schoolwear: R150 to R380 a pair – Woolworths: R199 to R349 a pair – PEP: R119,99 to R279,99 a pair

BOYS’ SCHOOL SHORTS – Gem Schoolwear: R110 each – Woolworths: From R229 (2-pack)

– PEP: R22,99 to R64,99 each WHITE ANKLET SOCKS – Gem Schoolwear: R30 to R65 a pair

– Woolworths: R119 (5-pack) – PEP: R15,99 to R17,99 a pair SCHOOL SKIRTS

– Gem Schoolwear: R135 to R185 each – Woolworths: From R239 each – PEP: R22,99 to R62,99 each