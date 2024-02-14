Radisson Hotel Group signed eight hotels and added over 1,600 rooms to its African portfolio

During 2023, international hotel chain Radisson Hotel Group signed 22 hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments, adding over 3,800 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio. Globally, the hotel group added over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio of 10 leading brands through openings and signings. The company also grew its business by nearly 50% since the launch of its transformation plan in 2018.

For 2024, the hotel group plans on opening 14 new hotels across various countries in the Middle East and Africa. Continuing the expansion momentum in Africa On the African continent, Radisson Hotel Group has maintained its expansion momentum in 2023 by signing eight hotels which added over 1,600 rooms to its robust African portfolio. With this progress, the hotel group will achieve its objective of increasing the number of hotels in Africa from 100 hotels to 150 hotels.

Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, business development for Africa and Türkiye at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We have an exciting year ahead, with five hotel openings in Africa, reinforcing our market leader stance in our key countries such as Egypt, Morocco and South Africa, but also maintaining the fastest growth across the continent in tangible openings.” Rankoussi said that in the coming months, the Radssion Hotel Group will also open the first standalone serviced apartments in Egypt, with Radisson Residences Cairo Heliopolis.The debut of the hotel group in Morocco is scheduled for Q2, with the opening of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier. On the local front in South Africa, Radisson Hotel Group is set to add its 12th hotel with the opening of Radisson Hotel Middelburg later this year. The opening of the 12th hotel comes after the successful opening of the first safari hotel in Africa with the recently announced Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit.

According to Rankoussi, along with the these key markets, the Radisson Hotel Group is proactively pursuing expansion into East Africa this year, with Kenya and Tanzania identified as market priorities. “As resorts continue to play an important role in our global strategic growth plan, we will build on our successful resort expansion in Africa, which has included the recent openings of Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone and our debut in Reunion Island with the opening of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis,“ Rankoussi said. Over the past three years, Radisson Hotel Group has had 20 hotel openings across Africa. This achievement has translated into a 15% annual growth for the hotel group’s African portfolio.