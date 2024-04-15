Richards Bay Terminal overcomes legal hurdles, secures new temporary equipments to ease port congestion

By Simon Majadibodu Following legal disputes over contract awards last year, Richards Bay Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) has secured new temporary equipment, including 75 dumpers and 35 payloaders.

Msawakhe Mayisela, the regional corporate affairs manager for MPT, stated that this new cargo-handling equipment is expected to enhance the loading processes for export coal, magnetite, chrome, and pig iron onto Cape-sized vessels. The equipment's lease will last for 12 months. "This is a temporary measure following a court challenge by an unsuccessful bidder against the contract award last year," Mayisela explained.

He noted that before acquiring the new equipment, the terminal had relied on resources and equipment provided by customers as part of collaborative efforts to maintain operations amidst the challenges faced by the previously outsourced service. Thula Dlamini, managing executive for Richards Bay Terminals, reflected on the cooperation with customers during the past 15 months. "We have experienced true collaboration with our customers, putting the economy ahead of our challenges," Dlamini said.

He credited this teamwork for enabling the export of over six million tons of coal that might otherwise have remained in South Africa due to rail transport issues. The new equipment, while temporary, incorporates modern technology. "As a result, the terminal has begun training and certifying over 200 drivers," Dlamini added.