As food prices sky-rocket, use this simple hack to cut your grocery expenses in half

The cost of living crisis has put many South African families in jeopardy as there are many who live in poverty who can barely afford food. According to data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group’s (PMBEJD) Household Affordability Index, the average price of a household food basket for the month of March was R5,227.

Add other expenses such as rent and transport and the total amount balloons considerably. To cope, some families have to cut down on food which not only leads to hunger, but deficiencies in vital nutrition. But, there is a way to mitigate this and that is preparing meals in advance or meal-planning. In a fast-paced world, where time is often limited, embracing meal planning can have a significant impact on both your budget and your health. By devoting a few hours each week to smart meal preparation, you can enjoy numerous benefits that reach far beyond the kitchen.

Senior deals strategist at Bountii, Jason Higgs shared the innovative effects of meal planning: Reduced grocery costs One of the most major financial benefits of meal planning is the possibility to reduce grocery bills. By planning your meals for the week ahead of time, you can make a detailed shopping list, reducing impulse purchases and ensuring you only buy what you need.

Rather than aimlessly browsing the shelves and purchasing goods on the fly, knowing exactly what ingredients you need for your scheduled meals might result in significant savings. Minimised food waste Meal planning reduces food waste by ensuring that perishable goods are consumed before spoiling. When you plan your meals ahead of time, you are less likely to purchase products that end up sitting in the back of the fridge, forgotten, and finally discarded. This not only saves money but also lowers your environmental impact.