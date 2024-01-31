Be in the know: This is how you can afford solar energy in 2024

Nobody likes load shedding, but it has helped expedite South Africa’s move to greener energy, particularly solar electricity. This is according to the co-founder and chief executive of Versofy Solar, Ross Mains-Sheard.

“With no end in sight to the electricity crisis in the country, many homeowners who want to install solar are not aware of the options that make getting solar an achievable goal in 2024,” Mains-Sheard said. Mains-Sheard offered some tips on how you can afford solar energy in 2024: Inform yourself

The scope and capacity of your solar installation are determined by the size of your home and family. But, even for the most modest household, the initial investment for the panels, inverter, and batteries may be significant, and not everyone can afford to purchase a system entirely. Ensure a good credit score

Your credit score is calculated based on how frequently you apply for credit, such as shop cards, mobile phone contracts, vehicle finance, and credit cards, as well as whether you make your payments on time. Defaulting on monthly instalments may result in credit infringements against your name and prevent you from obtaining more credit. You may examine your credit report for free through any licenced credit bureau.

Calculate your affordability The monthly costs of a solar system will be similar to what you currently pay for energy. Maintaining excellent power-saving habits, lowering your reliance on the grid, and having backup battery power for usage at night and during load shedding might significantly cut your electricity cost and balance out your solar payments.