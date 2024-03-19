Here’s a look at the most used loyalty programmes in South Africa

Checkers Xtra Savings takes the top spot as the most used loyalty programme for economically active consumers, with 78% usage. This is according to the 2023/2024 Truth and BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper which shows that 76% of South African consumers use loyalty programmes, up by 3 percentage points from 2022.

The annual whitepaper is a snapshot of the loyalty habits of more than 35,000 South African adults with a gross monthly household income of R10,000 or more. Checkers Xtra Savings beat Clicks ClubCard by 0.4% which was named the most used loyalty programme in four out of the previous seven whitepapers. Shoprite Xtra Savings regains its place in the top position as the most used loyalty programme for mass market consumers.

FNB eBuck continues to be the only non-retail loyalty programmes on the top 10 most used loyalty programmes list. Brands that economically active consumers and mass market consumers state they cannot live without include: – Capitec Live Better

– Standard Bank UCount – Discovery Vitality – Absa Rewards

– Pick n Pay Smart Shopper – Old Mutual Rewards – Checkers Xtra Savings

– FNB eBucks – Shell V+ – Clicks ClubCard

– Shoprite Xtra Saving According to the whitepaper, cashback is still the number one benefit for consumers. The top three benefits enjoyed by economically active consumers are related to cashback or points converted into cash. In terms of mass market consumers, the preferred benefit is airtime and data followed by cashback and points converted into cash.

The fuel industry sector has seen an explosion of loyalty programmes in the past 24 months. Previously, the fuel industry in South Africa rewarded its customers for fuel brand choice via partnerships only. Legislation does not allow for the direct discounting of fuel, therefore, the partnership model enabled fuel brands to drive potential increased sales via partnership programmes.