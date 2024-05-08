Spar has been approved for listing on A2X

This means that the retailer’s shares will become available for trade on A2X from May 15.

South African retailer Spar Group Limited (Spar) has been approved for a secondary listing on South African stock exchange A2X Markets (A2X).

The retailer has wholesale warehousing and distribution operations in Southern Africa, as well as parts of Europe, with more than 4,500 stores and 14 distribution centres.

Spar operates in 11 countries and had a reported revenue of R149 billion in 2023.

Angelo Swartz, Group CEO of Spar said: “This secondary listing will allow investors to have easy access to our stock at very low transaction costs. The listing through the A2X secondary-listing platform will also come with improved liquidity and narrower spreads.”