Where you should buy your groceries... according to TikTok users

There is no doubt we are all struggling to keep up with soaring grocery prices in South Africa. But luckily for us, one individual on TikTok has broken down a list of the the most expensive grocery stores in the county in descending order.

A video from user @coolstorybru_ has been circulating for its price comparison between specific everyday food items including sunflower oil, sliced bread, maize meal, white sugar, milk, rice, cake flour and Dettol soap. #tiktoksouthafrica🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Cool Story Bru! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @coolstorybru_ These are the most expensive, and cheapest, grocery shops in South Africa ranked 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #southafrica The video comments on a study by the Outlier which investigated the difference in these prices at various South African grocery stores. The study was done with six stores: Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Food Lovers and Spar. Surprisingly, Woolworths was not found to be the most expensive when it comes to these items. Spar was most expensive, with Pick n Pay second and Woolworths third. Food Lovers Market came out tops as the most affordable for the items listed.

There were many reactions to the post from community members, with some sharing their thoughts on the higher perceived quality of Woolworths food compared to the other five stores. This is highlighted in comments relating to their fresh produce which is said to last longer and be tastier than other stores. Additionally, commenters made sure to bring up stores such as Makro, which make it easier to buy in bulk where necessary and keep budgeting in mind. It is important to note that the Woolworths house brand items would work out more costly, so the list is based on popular general brands stocked by specific retailers, including Woolworths.