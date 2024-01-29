Who is Pepi Silinga? The chief executive embroiled in a corruption scandal at Transnet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) CEO, Pepi Silinga said on Sunday that he will take a leave of absence, as he faces new enquiries of fraud and maladministration at the State rail and port operator. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union last week called for Silinga to be fired from office, alleging he was likely to interfere with investigations into his alleged irregular picking of close associates for a lucrative port fencing upgrade tender.

The tender’s value has controversially ballooned from R80 million to R300 million. Transnet has appointed an independent law firm to investigate the allegations. Specifically, Silinga is accused of appointing his former employer, the Coega Development Corporation, to put up fences around the ports of Durban, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay.

WHO IS PEPI SILINGA? If these allegations are true, it would be a devastating end to an illustrious career. According to the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA), Silinga’s career spans more than 30 years. He is known as PS and is an engineer by trade. His career started in 1998, and his first major leadership role was when he was head-hunted to be the CEO of the Eastern Cape Presidential Project team in South Africa.

His next move was to be appointed CEO of the Coega Development Corporation (CDC). PMAESA noted that he had been at this institution for more than 20 years. Silinga is on several boards in South Africa, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Brand SA, the Independent Development Trust (IDT), and the University of Fort Hare.