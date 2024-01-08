Woah! AI claims to predict one’s death with 70 to 90% accuracy

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is in full swing with seemingly unending possibilities. Life2vec claims to be based on one’s current lifestyle data and uses AI to predict an individual’s life expectancy or prospective longevity.

Accuracy to this technology is said to vary per prediction task from 70 to 90%. Its designers claim that they accomplished this by drawing on a comprehensive registry dataset from Denmark that spanned many years. It includes precise information about life-events relating to health, education, employment, income, address, and working hours, all of which are documented with day-to-day precision.

Reportedly, when it evaluated a sample of persons aged 35 to 65, half of whom died between 2016 and 2020, it reportedly predicted who would die and who would survive, with 78% accuracy. “This is a groundbreaking AI model designed to predict the time of death and financial aspects. Extensively researched by experts and rigorously tested, its calculator is highly credible. In a fun and innovative manner, individuals can assess their health and receive targeted health advice,” claims Life2vec. The AI algorithms compares one’s data to massive amounts of health data and medical studies. The calculator will provide you with a range or average estimate of your possible lifespan, according to the developers.

“Furthermore, depending on your unique profile, you will receive personalised insights and advice on how to potentially prolong your life.” However, this AI tool, with all its impressive claims, cannot just be accessed by anyone online. “The model can only make predictions based on sequences it has seen before during training. Since the demo does not connect to actual personal data, it cannot make real predictions. It simply shows example outcomes, not any real forecasting,” it said.