After leaving the group Amampondo, Dizu Plaatjies started Ibuyambo, and with the group has presented numerous shows in a number of European countries and locally. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Deep in the heart of Cape Town’s oldest township, an encyclopedia of knowledge on indigenous African music and musical instruments is teaching young people to appreciate their cultural heritage before it is lost. Dizu Plaatjies, 60, is a scholar, musician, historian, professor and instrument maker from Langa, and has travelled the world sharing experiences and knowledge about African music. He is the son of a Mpondomise traditional healer Shadrack Plaatjies, who influenced his love for traditional music. Dizu said he grew up surrounded by ritual and music, which was common in the Nguni culture. “I started music early, between ages 4 and 5, but did not think of it as something I’d do professionally, because at that time my parents only wanted me to go to school,” he said. Plaatjies, born in 1959 in Lusikisiki, Pondoland. showed an interest in the traditional ways while still a child. He said Shadrack was instrumental in developing his artistic side.

“As a traditional doctor, he made it a point that his children were present to witness every occasion, and when the time came I participated in traditional ceremonies,” he said.

In the early 1970s, he collaborated with his peers to form a musical collective as a DJ, performer and advocate of the arts in his community of Langa township. By the late 1970s, Dizu had formed his band Amampondo, touring America, Europe and the Far East.

After leaving Amampondo, Plaatjies started a new ensemble, Ibuyambo, and with them he has presented numerous shows in a number of European countries and locally. The five-piece group performs traditional, neo-traditional and original African songs.

Performing in their hallmark body paint and featuring dances and costumes inspired by traditional outfits of the people of the Southern African region, this basic ensemble of five musicians sing, play and dance using instruments such as the marimba, mbira, akadinda, umhube, uhardi, drums and percussion.

Most of these are hand made of wood, animal skins, seeds, and handbeaten metal.

“Traditional music is a legacy left for us by our forefathers. “It is where our customs and heritage is preserved and passed down to generations. And continuing playing it pleases our ancestors,” he said.

Early in March this year, Plaatjies was presented with a ministerial lifetime achievement award by the Western Cape cultural affairs department for his role in cultural, linguistic and heritage excellence in the province.

Asked about the greatest lesson learned in his 43 years in the industry, Dizu simply said: “Music makes people happy, it brings about social cohesion, and without music life would be dull.”

Dizu regards his work in communities and educational institutions as a challenge to the present and future government to respect and conserve the traditional heritage of the people.

