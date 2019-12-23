This was my first trip to Nigeria and I felt a mix of excitement and slight apprehension; I suppose these are the feelings before one takes any trip. My apprehension was caused in large part by the SAA strike, which was resolved days before my departure, along with how I would be received in Nigeria considering months earlier xenophobic violence in Johannesburg had caused a lot of anger in that country.
Sitting next to me on the SAA flight to Lagos was a young Nigerian man whose plans for a holiday in Mauritius had just been dashed by security agents at the Air Mauritius check-in gate. According to my fellow passenger, the agents did not buy his story he wanted to enjoy the island’s beaches, and he was bumped off the flight to Port Louis.
Our flight to Lagos was uneventful apart from some turbulence as we crossed the equator. As I approached the megacity of 20 million souls well after the sun had set, my window seat could barely give a hint of what I could expect.
Murtala Muhammed International Airport is underwhelming and it’s quite evident that since the international terminal was opened 40 years ago there had been few, if any upgrades.