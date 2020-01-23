TIED THE KNOT: Twelve lucky couples got married on Robben Island in what has become an annual February 14 wedding celebration last year. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and the Robben Island Museum have invited interested couples to register for the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding on Robben Island on February 14. Registration is now officially open for interested couples who plan to participate in the event.

“The Department of Home Affairs and the Robben Island Museum partner to make dreams come true for couples who want to get married in style at the former prison which, on the day, is transformed into a lavish wedding venue with an amazing ambience.

“This year, plans are under way to host 20 couples in what will mark the 20th anniversary of the partnership and the wedding ceremony,” a joint statement said on Wednesday.

DHA and the museum said that on the day, couples will arrive at the Nelson Mandela Gateway to catch the ferry in the morning and head to the Robben Island Museum in time for the ceremony, which will take place at the Robben Island Chapel.