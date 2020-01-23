TIED THE KNOT: Twelve lucky couples got married on Robben Island in what has become an annual February 14 wedding celebration last year. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency
Cape Town - The Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and the Robben Island Museum have invited interested couples to register for the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding on Robben Island on February 14.

Registration is now officially open for interested couples who plan to participate in the event.

“The Department of Home Affairs and the Robben Island Museum partner to make dreams come true for couples who want to get married in style at the former prison which, on the day, is transformed into a lavish wedding venue with an amazing ambience.

“This year, plans are under way to host 20 couples in what will mark the 20th anniversary of the partnership and the wedding ceremony,” a joint statement said on Wednesday.

DHA and the museum said that on the day, couples will arrive at the Nelson Mandela Gateway to catch the ferry in the morning and head to the Robben Island Museum in time for the ceremony, which will take place at the Robben Island Chapel.

“Once the couples have exchanged their nuptials, they will head off to a wedding reception for lunch and thereafter go on a tour of the museum. The area will also provide an opportunity for the couples to take their wedding photos on the beach and to capture the iconic areas on the island..”

Interested couples can contact Wilhelmina Booysen at 021 468 4510 ([email protected]) and Yolanda Mdutywana at 021 413 4226 ([email protected]) on or before February 5.

Couples wait to board the ferry to Robben Island. Picture: African News Agency
Pictured left to right is Dirk Mulder, Michelle Mouton, Toms Atolix Konga and Gill van Rooyen. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
Grant Cairns (right) and Richard Boxford (left), exchanging rings. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Argus