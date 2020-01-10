Big drop in number of road deaths in Western Cape over festive season









Road deaths in the province dropped to 111 over the festive season compared with 167 deaths recorded in the previous holiday season. File Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Road deaths in the province dropped to 111 over the festive season compared with 167 deaths recorded in the previous holiday season, the Western Cape transport department said on Thursday. Statistics released by transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela showed that 56 fewer people died on the province’s roads in December than in the previous holiday season, with pedestrian deaths the highest. Of those deaths recorded, Madikizela said 71 occurred on municipal roads and 40 on provincial roads. Madikizela said during December, 550 alcohol blitz/random breath testing roadblocks were held. Provincial traffic services stopped 140608 vehicles for checks; screened 48 288 drivers for alcohol; and arrested 358 motorists for drunk driving.

According to the department’s statistics, the highest breath alcohol reading was 1.85mg/1000ml in the Mossel Bay area, seven times over the legal limit of 0.24mg.

He said provincial traffic services also arrested 26 motorists last month for attempting to bribe an officer. In a recent case, a motorist found guilty of trying to bribe an officer was sentenced to a fine of R20000 or 24 months’ imprisonment, conditionally suspended for five years.

“Actions such as these are important indicators of the integrity of the provincial traffic officers.”

Madikizela said they held traffic exodus operations from December 13 to 22 at four key locations across the province.

He said provincial traffic services stopped and checked 9858 public transport vehicles to assess driver and vehicle fitness, 3445 of them at fatigue management points. A total of 2640 public transport operators received fines for various offences.

Speeding offences recorded on provincial roads totalled 2250, while 33498 fines were issued for various traffic offences including driver and vehicle fitness violations.

Officers impounded 150 vehicles and 713 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “To the motorists caught for outstanding warrants - you were warned to get your affairs in order.”

