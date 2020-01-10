Cape Town - Road deaths in the province dropped to 111 over the festive season compared with 167 deaths recorded in the previous holiday season, the Western Cape transport department said on Thursday.
Statistics released by transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela showed that 56 fewer people died on the province’s roads in December than in the previous holiday season, with pedestrian deaths the highest.
Of those deaths recorded, Madikizela said 71 occurred on municipal roads and 40 on provincial roads.
Madikizela said during December, 550 alcohol blitz/random breath testing roadblocks were held.
Provincial traffic services stopped 140608 vehicles for checks; screened 48 288 drivers for alcohol; and arrested 358 motorists for drunk driving.