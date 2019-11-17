Cape Town - On Monday, 18 November 2019, the City’s Transport Department in partnership with Rabie Property will commence with the second phase of the construction of Bosmansdam Road.
The project is scheduled to take eight months to implement and the completion date is envisaged to be by July 2020, pending adverse conditions and unforeseen delays.
The first phase was implemented between April 2018 and July 2019.
While Phase 1 entailed the construction of the Eastbound two-lane carriageway, Phase 2 will seek to rehabilitate the existing westbound two-lane carriageway between Koeberg Road and Montague Drive.
Traffic will be affected in both directions as only a single lane on the portion of the current westbound carriage way of Bosmansdam Road will be open during the construction period.