Cape drivers urged to use alternate routes as Bosmansdam Road upgrades ramp up









Traffic will be affected in both directions as only a single lane on the portion of the current westbound carriage way of Bosmansdam Road will be open. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Cape Town - On Monday, 18 November 2019, the City’s Transport Department in partnership with Rabie Property will commence with the second phase of the construction of Bosmansdam Road. The project is scheduled to take eight months to implement and the completion date is envisaged to be by July 2020, pending adverse conditions and unforeseen delays. The first phase was implemented between April 2018 and July 2019. While Phase 1 entailed the construction of the Eastbound two-lane carriageway, Phase 2 will seek to rehabilitate the existing westbound two-lane carriageway between Koeberg Road and Montague Drive. Traffic will be affected in both directions as only a single lane on the portion of the current westbound carriage way of Bosmansdam Road will be open during the construction period.

The road Closures on the Westbound carriageway will occur as indicated below:

Ocean Spirit to Ratanga Road – mid November 2019 to end January 2020

Ratanga Road to Koeberg Road – February 2020 to July 2020.

During these closures, vehicles will have a two-way flow on the recently completed Eastbound carriageway with adjusted traffic signals and the required deviation signage along the route.

Phase 1 provided the transport link the capacity needed for two lanes in each direction, the second phase will repair the existing Westbound carriageway to increase its operating durability to at least another 15 to 20 years.

"We are investing approximately R20 million in this project - putting our money where our mouth is. Once completed, residents and motorists can look forward to a considerable reduction in traffic congestion on this stretch of the road.

"I want to appeal to road users to be patient with us and try to find alternate routes to mitigate unnecessary delays, as far as possible," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.