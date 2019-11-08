Madikizela said a notice to this effect would shortly be published in the Provincial Gazette.
The department’s head of communications, Jandré Bakker, said the MEC may allocate a new licence mark to any registering authority or establish a new licence number system for the province.
Bakker said the move was a pre-emptive one, driven by the rate at which the current CAA and CAW licence numbers were fast depleting.
He said the CAW registration would be replaced by CAG for the greater George-area most likely in the next six weeks while CAA for Cape Town would run out by January.