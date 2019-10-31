Safety and Security mayoral committee member JP Smith said the act was there to ensure that trucks did not pose a hazard to other road users or cause damage to road infrastructure.
Smith said traffic services, with their provincial counterparts, were responsible for any enforcement required. “So, officers will be at the weighbridges, but also take trucks for testing if they come across any that look suspicious while out on patrol”.
He said apart from preventing serious accidents including containers falling off container transport vehicles, there was also the importance of ensuring that overloaded vehicles did not damage the road surface, as this reduced the safety of the road for everybody and caused high levels of road maintenance costs.
The City has three weigh stations: at the N7 near Vissershok, Joostenberg Vlakte and in Somerset West.