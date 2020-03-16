Golden Arrow instituting additional hygiene measures amid Covid-19 outbreak

Cape Town - Golden Arrow has said that it has put measures in place to ensure its passengers are prepared following the President's announcement on the coronavirus (Covid-19) safety protocol. In his Covid-19 address to the nation on Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa listed Cabinet's measures to encourage social distancing. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), social distancing is maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. He also called on everyone to change their behaviour including washing your their hands frequently and using hand sanitizers, covering the nose and mouth when sneezing, avoiding contact with people with flu-like symptoms and minimising physical contact. Bus operator Golden Arrow, said that it is committed to keeping its staff and passengers safe and healthy. "We will be instituting a number of additional hygiene-related measures and will be assessing the situation continuously.

"We will be issuing regular updates but in the interim please be assured that Golden Arrow is prioritising the well-being of our staff and passengers," said Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

"We would ask that our passengers please follow the prescribed hygiene practices such as regular hand washing and covering mouths with hands or elbows when sneezing or coughing. Please keep windows open."

Dyke-Beyer added that if passengers suspect that they or someone they know are displaying Covid-19 symptoms, they are advised to call the national hotline - 0800 029 999.

On Saturday the Department of Health also announced a newly-launched website detailing all Covid-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.

Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.

Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456.

Cape Argus