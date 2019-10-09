This information was contained in the public works department's annual report, which was discussed with the legislature’s standing committee on transport and public works on Tuesday.
Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “Fleet Risk Management reported a reduction in the number of crashes and loss incidents processed from 2847 incidents in 2017/18 to 2629 in the year under review.
“This reduction can be ascribed to improved driver behaviour and the impact of systems and processes implemented jointly by Government Motor Transport (GMT) and provincial departments,” said Madikizela.
MPL Andricus van der Westhuizen had asked public works department officers whether they were aware that modern technology could help isolate a driver's key actions behind the wheel, which may have a direct impact on the fleet’s efficiency goals.