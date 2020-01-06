The fears come just days after the stability of the rand since November and into the first half of December was praised for the drop in the price of petrol at the pumps by 17c.
At the time the AA said: “Barring any unforeseen surprises, we expect 2020 will kick off with only modest fuel price changes.”
But on Sunday economist Mike Schussler said: “The price of petrol is likely to rise some 25c to 30c if the tensions remain.
“If we have an actual war or if oil tankers are attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, then the price will rise even further.