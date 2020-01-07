A resident of the suburb, Andrew Cunningham, said: “On December 23 the booms failed to open and cars were weaving through them. With the crossing closed and cars weaving through the booms, it's only a matter of time before a major accident.”
After unsuccessfully trying to contact his ward councillor, the City of Cape Town and Prasa, Cunningham got through to the police at Wynberg.
“The Wynberg police did send someone to sort out the situation, and for that they need to be commended. However, it is not their job; the responsibility lies with Prasa,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham, who has lived in the area for 35 years, said: “In that time there was practically no routine maintenance done on the Kenilworth railway crossing booms. As a result, they were constantly breaking down. Eventually, the machinery reached a stage where it was not repairable, and recently new automatic booms were installed which work intermittently.”