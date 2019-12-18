See how much more you'll be paying for your Golden Arrow bus ticket in 2020









Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has said its passenger fares will increase by 6.2% as of the end of the month. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has announced that its passenger fares will increase by 6.2% as of the end of the month. The bus service said that the price hike of cash fares and multi-journey products was due to the significant operational costs throughout the year. Despite the services implementing cost-saving measures, it said the fare increases were unavoidable. Gabs general manager Derick Meyer said: “We have kept the increase lower than what would be required to offset actual operational expenses. “Multi-journey products will increase by an average of 6.99%, while cash fares will increase by an average of 4.23%. Pensioner and selected off-peak fares will remain unchanged.

“Over the last 12 months, the diesel price has increased by just under 11% while nationally determined wages increased by 8%,” said Meyer.

Gabs said it had purchased over 60 new vehicles for this year to ensure quality services were provided to commuters.

“Passengers can postpone paying the increased fares until January 14 in the case of 10-ride multi-journey products (valid for 17 days) bought on December 29, and until February 9 in the case of monthly multi-journey products (valid for 43 days) bought on the same date.”

These are the new fares that commuters will have to pay from the 30th of December onwards:

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has said its passenger fares will increase by 6.2% as of the end of the month. Picture: Golden Arrow/Supplied

Commuter Zahraa Schroeder, a Damelin College student, said that a 6.2% price hike could be significant for some people: “It comes to a lot more during the peak time of the day, and most people take the bus to work or school during these times, when the price almost doubles.

“When you compare these prime time prices to taxis, for example, the taxis will work out cheaper. To have a price hike that’s nearly a full rand extra, when you add it to your monthly budget you see how much it eats and cuts away at it.”

“Nowadays taxis are dangerous, I refuse to get into a taxi, so I’d rather pay the bus price if it goes up because it’s safer than to take a taxi,” said Zadia Williams, who works at Groote Schuur Hospital and uses buses daily.

“But I don’t think Golden Arrow should increase their fare, because it’s already quite pricey for some people. It’s not acceptable but we’ve got no say in the matter, otherwise we must just take a taxi.

“They send so many buses to one area, then one or two to the next area. The bus is overloaded and we have to stand in the bus and you must still pay that high fee,” said Williams.

Pensioner Faldela Daniels said: “R2 extra is not much, but maybe for the one who doesn’t have it, it is much.”

A schedule with fare details can be obtained from the transport information centre at 0800656463.

[email protected]