Transport mayco member Felicity Purchase said the contractor had been working 24/7 over the past few days in an effort to limit the delays. Purchase said, unfortunately, and due to more rain expected in the coming days, “we have postponed the relocation of the minibus-taxis to Wednesday”.
“We are well aware that the operators, as well as the businesses and residents from District Six, are eager for this relocation to happen as soon as possible,” Purchase said.
The site is situated on the harbour side between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard streets and borders FW de Klerk Boulevard.
“The City is doing all it can to speed up the work,” Purchase said and added guardrails had been erected along FW de Klerk Boulevard.