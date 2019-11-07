De Lille made the announcement when the economic cluster appeared before the National Council of Provinces to respond to oral questions.
“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has received requests from the Western Cape provincial Department of Human Settlements, and also from various municipalities as well as the housing development agency,” De Lille said.
“And they have supplied us with all the relevant supporting documents aligned to the integrated development plan of the municipalities.”
De Lille said once this has taken place, the requests are then subjected to the relevant administrative procedures and once these processes support the release of the properties for human settlement purposes, they will get ministerial approval.