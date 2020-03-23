85 of the Western Cape's 100 coronavirus cases located in Cape metropole

Cape Town - In the daily update by the Western Cape Government on the coronavirus, it was revealed that 85 of the province's 100 cases are located with the Cape Town metro. This comes on Tuesday when the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases within the country rose to 402. The Western Cape has recorded its 100th laboratory confirmed case of Covid-19, which was revealed by National Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize. The breakdown of the cases by district is as follows: Cape Town Metro: 85

Garden Route: 8

Cape Winelands: 7

The provincial government added that it is likely that there are people in communities who have been infected, but who are not yet showing symptoms and have not been tested.

That is why the Western Cape Government is calling on all people to stay home.

“The most important thing people can do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home. If it is absolutely essential to leave the house, then it is extremely important that you limit contact with all other people. You must stay 1.5 metres away from other people," said Premier Alan Winde.

"This means that you must NOT go to gatherings of any nature. The safest thing you can do for you and your family, is to stay home. This protects not only you, but others who might be at greater risk, such as the elderly.

“If we don’t do this, we will not stop the spread of the virus and the lives of many people will be put at risk," Winde said.

“It is important that all people, including young people understand this: while you may be able to survive the virus, other people that you pass it onto, unknowingly or knowingly, may not. Older people and those with underlying conditions are at great risk.

"You are putting their lives at risk if you do not help us “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation has issued a stern caution to young people, stating that they too, could require emergency hospitalisation, or even succumb to the virus – it has happened elsewhere, and we must learn these lessons.

"As we have seen in even well-resourced countries, in the event of hospitals being full due to a higher than necessary spike in cases, it is difficult for everyone to receive care," the premier said.

“This weekend we saw far too many people not heed the call to stay home and limit their contact with others. This is extremely detrimental to our effort to stop the spread. We urge you to please, please, stay home.

“We have overcome many great challenges as a country, and we can do it again. But we need every single person to play their part now to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our population – no matter how difficult. Creating a distance between ourselves and other people can help us get through this.

"Now is the time to stay home. Not later, when it is too late," Winde said.

“The Western Cape Government is keenly awaiting the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa later today. We need more drastic measures so that we can stop the spread and save lives. He will have the support of my government in this effort.

“We will issue further communication following the announcement.”