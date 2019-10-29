Abandoned, starved dogs found feeding on each other at Cape property









Cheryl Lyn, of Cheryl Lyn's Rescue organisation, said it was a horrific experience seeing how a chained dog ate another dog from hunger. Picture: Supplied Cape Tow - An influx of animal dumping ahead of the festive season has become a cause for concern by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). This comes after property owners in Delft moved and left two pitbulls alone, resulting in the dogs feasting on each other out of hunger. Cheryl Lyn, of Cheryl Lyn's Rescue organisation, said it was a horrific experience seeing how a chained dog ate another dog from hunger. Lyn said it seemed like, "they got into a very bad fight and the beige pitbull pulled the whole collar off his neck and killed the other dog. He was starved for a whole month so this is why he ate the other pitbull". "It was quite nerve-wracking but I got the deceased dog into a black bag, what was left of his body and put him into my car," she said. "I want the whole world to know that I want to fight to change the law regarding chaining dogs. It is absolutely cruel. I am dealing with dogs on chains that have suffered over three years that they can not even sleep at night," Lyn said.

Cheryl Lyn, of Cheryl Lyn's Rescue organisation, said it was a horrific experience seeing how a chained dog ate another dog from hunger. Picture: Supplied

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they were in the process of gathering the facts of the matter and would be pursuing a cruelty case, "if we have cause to believe that the allegations have merit".

Abraham said abandoning an animal is a crime in terms of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962.

"The SPCA will not hesitate to prosecute in such cases. It is inhumane to abandon an animal and even worse to leave them chained in this manner which prevented any hope of them being able to forage for food or water," Abraham said.

Abraham added that the courts would accept these arguments and such an act would see harsh penalties being passed down.

"There is no excuse for abandoning an animal, the SPCA has a non-discriminatory admissions policy and we do not charge a surrender fee. We will even collect unwanted animals from individuals ourselves."

She said it is a crime to chain a dog as "it deprives an animal of its natural right to freedom of movement, it is cruel and causes mental and physical suffering."

"If it is absolutely necessary to restrain your dog then the only acceptable method is a running chain. Both ends must be pinned underground in order to avoid strangulation and injury."

Abraham said a running chain should be at least five meters in length, allowing access to sun, shade, grass, shelter, fresh food and drinkable water.

"A minimum of two meters of light chain should be attached to the dog’s leather collar that is comfortably fastened around the dog’s neck. All chain attachments must be connected with a swivel to avoid tangling of the chain. A Choke Chain should never be used," she said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





If you wish to surrender a dog that you no longer want to or can keep for any reason whatsoever please call the SPCA on 0217004158/9 during office hours or on 0833261604 after hours. The SPCA also appeals to neighbours to keep an eye on animals in surrounding households.

If you notice that a family has been gone for an extended period of time and have seen nobody tending to an animal that has been left behind, please report this to the SPCA. Reports are taken in confidence.