African Energy Indaba: SA could become a regional hub of nuclear expertise

Cape Town - South Africa could become a regional hub of nuclear expertise and training, as several African countries such as Ghana and Kenya have indicated that they are pursuing nuclear power.

This emerged at the African Energy Indaba which ends at the CTICC today, where speakers explored Africa’s rapidly growing need for energy access and offered learning opportunities to the African market and prospective business prospects in the energy space.

Speaking about the Lesedi Skills Development Academy in Atlantis, business development executive Shane Pereira said: “Lesedi is one of South Africa’s best kept secrets.

“We are perfectly positioned to provide our expertise and knowledge in providing solutions for South Africa’s energy crisis and offer solutions for emissions control in existing coal power plants and for the mining industry.”

Lesedi is an engineering, procurement and construction company that has been involved with maintenance and services at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station from its inception.