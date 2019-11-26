Mr South Africa contestant, Anthony Walters believes that the fight against GBV starts with men changing the conversations they have when speaking about women.
“Many guys are afraid to speak out, even if they see one of their friends whistling and calling women vulgar names as they pass.
This is behaviour that cannot be tolerated, we should speak to our friends instead of simply laughing or playing along, as they humiliate women in this way,” he said.
“Personally, if I see a guy shouting or disrespecting any woman, I will go up to him and tell him that what he is doing is not right, it is important not to look away, even if you are reluctant to get involved when you see a couple fighting, you should not be afraid to report any incident of abuse that you see, whether verbal or physical, because you may just be saving a woman’s life by doing so,” said Walters.