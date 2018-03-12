Cape Town - All six prisoners who escaped from the Medium B section of Pollsmoor Prison on Sunday evening have been rearrested.

Five of the men were rearrested on Monday, while the sixth offender was rearrested on Tuesday.

"Western Cape Regional Commissioner Delekile Klaas commended members of the Department of Correctional Services Emergency Support Team (EST) and SA Police Services for their swift operation that has led to the capture of all six offenders who had escaped from Pollsmoor correctional facility on Sunday night," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Klaas had initially committed to rearresting the offenders within 72 hours, but was happy that all convicts could be nabbed within 48 hours.

“We want to take this opportunity and thank our law enforcement agencies for their unequalled commitment and dedication to fighting crime in all its forms. But our special thanks should also go to members of our communities for having provided intelligence on the whereabouts of the escapees,” Klaas said.

The last prisoner to be arrested was Siphenathi Ntantiso, a 20-year-old offender was was convicted on a charge of rape.

Two of the prisoners were rearrested on Monday in Ocean View, while a third, Gershwin Moll, was arrested at a scrap yard in Black Heath. The others were cornered by members of the task team in Kalksteen Fontein and Kleinvlei respectively.

[email protected]

Cape Argus