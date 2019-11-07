Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also welcomed the judgment.
On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille’s application with costs.
In a statement, the Office of the Public Protector said: “The public protector is pleased with the outcome of this particular matter because if you recall, the former premier had argued that in arriving at those particular conclusions the public protector had been irrational and that the report was riddled with material errors of law.”
Responding to the ruling, ANC leader of opposition in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said: “As the ANC we welcome this ruling by the court, but it is a bittersweet outcome as the matter is now moot given that Helen Zille has now vacated office.