Andrew Mlangeni hailed for sacrifices as he celebrates 95th birthday

Cape Town - Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving Rivonia trialist, reached a milestone at the weekend when he celebrated his 95th birthday. Mlangeni, who was an ANC MP until 2014, was hailed by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise alongside the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo. “We are grateful for all the sacrifices Baba Mlangeni has made while fighting to end apartheid, and his immense contribution to the work of our democratic Parliament. “During his time at Parliament, he served as a dependable paragon of selflessness, integrity and ethical leadership,” said Modise and Masondo. In 1964, Mlangeni was arrested along with former president Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, and Denis Goldberg, among others. They were tried for sabotage at the high court in Johannesburg.

Mlangeni was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, serving his prison term at Robben Island alongside Mandela, Sisulu and Kathrada. Mlangeni served two decades in prison and was released along with other freedom fighters from the prison in the early 1990s as the country transitioned to democracy.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “On the occasion of his birthday, the ANC salutes Ntate Mlangeni for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of our country.

"The last surviving Rivonia trialist is our well of wisdom, morality and selflessness who belongs to that generation of freedom fighters who placed the freedom of the people above their personal interests.

"We commit to learn from his life and ethical leadership and to preserve his legacy.”

