The provincial heritage building in Deer Park. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The public will have another chance to comment on the demolition of the iconic Deer Park building. It comes after the architect of the building amended its initial plans. According to Peter Büttgens, the architect of the proposed new building, the public can comment again on the amended plans.

“There are a number of interested parties who wanted us to amend the design and we did so and now they’re welcome to comment on it,” he said.

The site is a provincial heritage building, but an application was made to demolish it last year and build a high-rise block of flats.

The proposed demolition was opposed by Vredehoek residents, who are worried about the impact on the nearby Rocklands Park and the greenbelt running through the area.

The public has until August 23 to comment, Heritage Western Cape has confirmed.

In order for them to build the block of flats, they would have to demolish the building completely.

The matter was initially tabled at the end of last year.

The committee decided to address certain issues regarding the building and impose a clause in terms of Section 48 of the National Heritage Resources Act, which states: “A heritage resources authority may prescribe the manner in which an application is made to it, for any permit in terms of this act and other requirements for permit applications.”

But before the committee is able to do so, it requires the owner and developer to provide further information, including a visual study of the proposed building, as well as an urban study, which addresses the identified social, community and amenity values.

A notice was issued in September about plans to demolish the building. The property houses three restaurants and a supermarket.



