Cape Town - Interim leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has spoken out after Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela announced that he would be in the race for the national leadership position in May.
Speaking to Independent Media on Sunday, Steenhuisen said anybody can challenge any position.
“We are an open opportunity party, any person can contest any position in the party,” he said.
“Anybody is free to challenge or contest any position. We are a democratic party that has democratic processes,” Steenhuisen said.
In October last year, Madikizela declared his intention to run for the interim leader position of the DA following Maimane's resignation.