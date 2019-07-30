Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has been appointed as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner. FILE PHOTO: Phando/Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The high level of crime in the province is critical and warrants the appointment of a provincial police commissioner with immediate effect, the provincial ANC says. The ANC’s call comes in the wake of the announcement by national police commissioner General Kehla Sithole that the Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, 55, is taking up a similar position in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Sithole also indicated that the Western Cape position will be temporarily filled by Sindile Mfazi.

But ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We have taken note of the national commissioner of police’s decision to appoint a temporary head of police in the province with effect from August 1.

"We want to urge General Sithole to make the Western Cape appointment before month-end.

“The situation in the Western Cape is critical and calls for the attention for a full-time appointee who understands the complexities of the situation here and will come with solutions.”

Premier Alan Winde welcomed the announcement by Sithole and said they are seriously engaging on the issue of a new police commissioner for the province. He reiterated they are looking for the best possible candidate to lead the police service.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “I welcome the temporary appointment of Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi which will allow us to follow a proper process to appoint a permanent police commissioner. It is essential that the process be concluded swiftly and in a transparent manner given the vast number of murders in our province every weekend.”

Reagen Allen, DA chairperson of the standing committee on community safety, highlighted that one of the immediate tasks of acting police commissioner Mfazi is to prioritise stability in the ranks of the police.

“Communities across the province need to be assured that policing service delivery will not be disrupted despite the changes in provincial leadership and that the men and women in blue in our communities are as committed as ever,” Allen said.

Activist Colin Arendse, who has been vocal about divisions within the SAPS, stressed the first item of business for Mfazi should be to immediately disband the “illegal” major offences reaction team.

[email protected]